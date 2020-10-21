Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

