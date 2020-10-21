Golden Star Resources (GSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:GSS opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

GSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

