Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

