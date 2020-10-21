Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Cap Reaches $2.53 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $24.40 or 0.00190910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $61,454.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.03 or 0.04420724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00282368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,565 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

