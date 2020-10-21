GrubHub (GRUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect GrubHub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrubHub stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $37,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $7,223,758.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,139,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,776 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,790 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

