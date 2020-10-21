Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.09.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -307.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,826.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,419.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,951 shares of company stock worth $5,889,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

