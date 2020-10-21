GXChain 1-Day Volume Tops $12.45 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and $12.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000279 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000763 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,678,062 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

