Hanesbrands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,743 call options.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 123.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $168,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. 112,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,879. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

