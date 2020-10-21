Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 612 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,079,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,135,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after buying an additional 424,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. 11,309,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,138,461. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.