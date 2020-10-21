Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,993 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.40. Wpp Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

