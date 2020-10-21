Head to Head Analysis: ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) vs. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $41.64 million 5.59 $7.17 million N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.40 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 19.22% 7.39% 1.00% First Citizens BancShares 23.23% 11.86% 1.05%

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChoiceOne Financial Services and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 27 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties in western Michigan; and Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties in southeastern Michigan. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

