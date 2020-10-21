Head to Head Analysis: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and iPic Entertainment (NYSE:IPIC)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and iPic Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.44 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -2.11 iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.01 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Drive Shack.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Drive Shack and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

Drive Shack beats iPic Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

