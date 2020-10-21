Head to Head Survey: Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) and Parsons (OTCMKTS:PSN)

Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Parsons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $3.95 billion 0.84 $120.53 million $1.46 22.51

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Comtrex Systems and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.66% 16.48% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comtrex Systems and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 1 5 0 2.57

Parsons has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Parsons beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and engineering, program management, systems engineering, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. It has a strategic partnership with Neology, Inc. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

