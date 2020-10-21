Head-To-Head Survey: First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Defiance Financial and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 3.65 $49.37 million $2.53 7.12 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.14 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Defiance Financial and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Defiance Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial 7.34% 8.19% 1.07% WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Dividends

First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

