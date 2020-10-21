Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 1,522,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

