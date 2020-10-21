HedgeTrade Trading Down 16.2% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00006028 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $270.90 million and $772,715.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003342 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,992,397 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

