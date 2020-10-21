Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 126.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 70.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.