Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 25,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $39,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 524,016 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $20,932,000.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

