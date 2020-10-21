Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £1,904 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) insider Paul Burger acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,904 ($2,487.59).

Shares of SONG stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118.10 ($1.54). 2,840,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company has a market capitalization of $711.31 million and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

