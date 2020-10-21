Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Hits $60.73 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Horizen has a market capitalization of $60.73 million and $7.48 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.95 or 0.00046176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Graviex, BiteBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00479449 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,200,475 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, OKEx, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

