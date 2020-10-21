Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 21,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

