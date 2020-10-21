Huobi Token Market Cap Hits $923.53 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00034688 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Gate.io. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $923.53 million and $156.61 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.34 or 0.04411861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00273785 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,039,130 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.