Hush Price Hits $0.0929 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Hush has a total market capitalization of $941,655.31 and approximately $28,045.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,136,980 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

