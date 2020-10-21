IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,548 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NYSE NUE opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

