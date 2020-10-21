IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 11,616 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,455,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 465,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 79,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

