IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after buying an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 916,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after buying an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.