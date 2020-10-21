IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $339.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

