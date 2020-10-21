IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 387 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $277.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.49. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

