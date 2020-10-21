Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,347 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Illumina worth $106,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $9,551,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.85. The company had a trading volume of 553,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,615. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.65.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $9,788,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

