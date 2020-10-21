Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.13. 16,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.90 and its 200 day moving average is $341.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

