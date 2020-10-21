iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) & Becton, Dickinson and (OTCMKTS:BDX) Head-To-Head Survey

iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get iNeedMD alerts:

This table compares iNeedMD and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and $17.29 billion 3.96 $1.23 billion $11.68 20.23

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than iNeedMD.

Profitability

This table compares iNeedMD and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and 5.30% 14.19% 5.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iNeedMD and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iNeedMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 1 2.60

Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $280.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than iNeedMD.

Volatility and Risk

iNeedMD has a beta of -3.43, indicating that its share price is 443% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats iNeedMD on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iNeedMD

iNeedMD Holdings, Inc., a medical device development company, researches, develops, markets, and sells medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers The EKG Glove, a disposable medical device that is used in the diagnosis, screening, prevention, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases. Its product has applications in hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, medical transportation, remote medical assessment, urgent care health clinics, and heart rhythm monitoring. iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. It has a strategic partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for iNeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iNeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.