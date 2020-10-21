Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock worth $4,270,566 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

