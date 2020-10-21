Ink Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $37,868.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00232291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00084284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.01305520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00145141 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

