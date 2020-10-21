Inovalon (INOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Inovalon to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INOV stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $107,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,806 in the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

