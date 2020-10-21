Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 3,292 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Progressive alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. 42,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,946. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $230,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 56.0% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.