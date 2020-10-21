Insight Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.30 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $446.18 million and $3.30 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00009943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $18.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00093376 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000679 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00020962 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007973 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

