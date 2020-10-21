Insights Network Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $35,909.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.58 or 0.04379555 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00273715 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,788,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

