Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at 140166

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective boosted by 140166 from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. 140166’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

INTC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 361,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intel by 802.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

