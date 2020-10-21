Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

