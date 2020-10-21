Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.93). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.