INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $337.00

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.27), with a volume of 72458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 million and a PE ratio of 195.88.

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

