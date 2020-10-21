Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 194,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 346,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

