Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) recently:

10/19/2020 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2020 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/8/2020 – Applied Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2020 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/10/2020 – Applied Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2020 – Applied Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $495.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $870,006.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 92,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

