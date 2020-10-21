Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2020 – Solaredge Technologies is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

10/14/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/30/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2020 – Solaredge Technologies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B.Riley Securit.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $30.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.59. 1,944,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88.

Get Solaredge Technologies Inc alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12,761.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.