Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (AAP, APA, CON, DAI, ICL, IDXG, INZY, ISP, ITCI, ITRG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $161.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advance Auto is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. The company also continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has also allowed it to extend the brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, amid the coronavirus-led uncertainty, the firm has refrained from providing full year 2020 guidance. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. Moreover, increasing costs and rising capital expenditures are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apache’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. Apache recently announced a key find at Kwaskwasi-1, the company's most precious well to date and its third successive exploit at Block 58. Moreover, the company showed greater efficiency in managing costs in Q2. However, Apache's high leverage metrics restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, while Apache’s 2016 Alpine High discovery is hailed as a game-changer for the company, it is struggling with natural gas production from the play considering the extremely low prices of the commodity prevailing at the Waha hub in West Texas. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Continental (FRA:CON) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

