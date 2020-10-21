Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 3,366 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 193,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,721. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Equinox Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

