Investors Purchase High Volume of Teck Resources Call Options (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 8,433 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

