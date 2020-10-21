Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,327 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical volume of 1,306 call options.

Aramark stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth $143,820,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $63,196,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 404.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,331,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,606 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

