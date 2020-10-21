InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Down 9.5%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.14. 867,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 361,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

