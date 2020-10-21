IOST (IOST) Price Down 3.6% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. IOST has a market capitalization of $84.62 million and $31.29 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Ethfinex, BitMax and ABCC. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.73 or 0.04411435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00281826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,152,227,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,223,687,258 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, DragonEX, GOPAX, Upbit, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Huobi, BigONE, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Koinex, Zebpay, Bitkub, CoinZest, ABCC, Bitrue, DDEX, Coineal, CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitMart, IDAX, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin, BitMax, Kyber Network, OTCBTC and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.